BRIEF-Alvopetro qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
June 15 Rouge Resources :
* Consideration for acquisition consists of 8.65 million common shares of co to be issued to Arena & 4.85 million shares to be issued to SQM
* Entered into binding letter of intent with Arena Minerals Inc for acquisition of Pampas El Peñon Gold Project in Chile
* In connection with acquisition co undertaking private placement of up to 12 million common shares at price of $0.26 per common share
* Rouge Resources Ltd announces acquisition of Pampas El Peñon Gold Project, Chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization by Turkey.