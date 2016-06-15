June 15 Diana Containerships Inc :

* Charter is expected to commence at end of june 2016

* Gross charter rate $6,075 per day, minus 5% commission paid to third parties, for minimum seven months to maximum twelve months

* Diana containerships inc. Announces time charter contract for m/v march with seago line