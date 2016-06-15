June 15 Immunogen Inc :

* Sale of notes is expected to result in $96.7 million net proceeds to Immunogen

* Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on january 1 and july 1 of each year, beginning january 1, 2017

* Sale of notes expected to result in proceeds of $111.2 million if initial purchasers exercise option to purchase additional notes in full

* Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Immunogen, and will bear interest at a rate of 4.50% per year

* Immunogen announces pricing of $100 million offering of 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)