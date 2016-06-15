BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 Annaly Capital Management Inc :
* Annaly capital management, inc. Extends exchange offer to acquire hatteras financial corp.
* Extended its exchange offer to purchase all of outstanding shares of common stock of hatteras financial corp
* Offer will now expire at 5:00 p.m., eastern time, on July 11, 2016
* Annaly capital management, inc. Extends exchange offer to acquire hatteras financial corp.
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO