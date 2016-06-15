BRIEF-Alvopetro qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
June 15 Vogogo Inc :
* Vogogo Inc says Geoff Gordon will be resigning as president and chief executive officer, with an effective date of June 24, 2016
* Vogogo Inc says co has agreed to repurchase, for cancellation, 2 million common shares of co that are beneficially owned by Gordon
* Gordon has also indicated his resignation from board of directors of company, to be effective July 10, 2016
* Vogogo Inc announces change in management and its board
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization by Turkey.