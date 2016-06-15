BRIEF-Power Financial increases series V preferred stock offering
* Power Financial announces increase to previously announced issue of series V preferred shares to $250 million
June 15 Loxo Oncology Inc :
* Accepts invitation to present LOXO-101 to the FDA's pediatric oncology subcommittee of the oncologic drugs advisory committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)