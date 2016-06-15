June 15 Scorpio Bulkers Inc

* Priced previously announced underwritten public offering of 20 million shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share at $3.05 per share

* Scorpio services holding limited has agreed to purchase an aggregate of 5.25 million common shares at public offering price

* Scorpio bulkers inc. Announces pricing of public offering of 20 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)