June 15 Nuvista Energy Ltd :

* Issuance of up to 3.16 million common shares on a "flow-through" basis at a price of $6.65 per share

* Proceeds from offering will be used to partially finance co's increased drilling and completion expenditures during remainder of 2016

* Nuvista Energy Ltd. Announces $21.5 million CDE flow through equity financing