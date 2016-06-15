BRIEF-Alvopetro qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
June 15 Nuvista Energy Ltd :
* Issuance of up to 3.16 million common shares on a "flow-through" basis at a price of $6.65 per share
* Proceeds from offering will be used to partially finance co's increased drilling and completion expenditures during remainder of 2016
* Nuvista Energy Ltd. Announces $21.5 million CDE flow through equity financing
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization by Turkey.