* Fission 3.0 corp says has received written notice from aldrin resource corp

* Fission 3.0 corp says aldrin is exercising its right to terminate property option agreement with fission 3 for key lake property package

* Fission 3 management will now pursue alternate options for developing claims in key lake area

* Fission 3.0 and aldrin terminate jv agreement