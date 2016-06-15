BRIEF-Alvopetro qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
June 15 Fission 3.0 Corp
* Fission 3.0 corp says has received written notice from aldrin resource corp
* Fission 3.0 corp says aldrin is exercising its right to terminate property option agreement with fission 3 for key lake property package
* Fission 3 management will now pursue alternate options for developing claims in key lake area
* Fission 3.0 and aldrin terminate jv agreement
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization by Turkey.