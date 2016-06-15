BRIEF-Alvopetro qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
June 15 Lockheed Martin Corp:
* Lockheed Martin receives $331 million U.S. Army contract for guided MLRS rocket production
* All production deliveries are anticipated to be completed by march 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization by Turkey.