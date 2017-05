June 15 Toro Oil & Gas Ltd

* To sell 49.1 million units of company at a price of $0.23 per unit

* Toro Oil & Gas Ltd says net proceeds from offering will be used to expand capital budget, for debt reduction

* Each whole warrant will be exercisable at $0.40 and will entitle holder thereof to acquire one common share for a period of three years

* Toro Oil & Gas Ltd. announces terms of $11.3 million bought deal financing