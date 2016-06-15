June 15 Pioneer Natural Resources Co
* Pioneer Natural Resources Company to acquire approximately
28,000 midland basin acres for $435 million and to add 5
horizontal rigs during the second half of 2016
* Expects to increase its horizontal rig count by five rigs
from 12 rigs to 17 rigs in Northern Spraberry/Wolfcamp, with
first rig to be added in September 2016
* Forecasted 2016 capital spending of $2.1 billion to be
funded from forecasted operating cash flow of $1.5 billion
* 2016 capital budget is expected to increase by
approximately $100 million from $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion as
a result of rig additions
* Addition of five rigs is expected to have a minimal impact
on company's forecasted 2016 production growth rate
* 2016 capital spending to be funded from cash on hand, $500
million proceeds from Eagle Ford shale midstream business sale
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: