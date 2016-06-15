BRIEF-Moberg Pharma says AGM decided that no dividend should be paid for 2016
AGM decided that no dividend should be paid for fiscal year 2016
June 15 Devon Energy Corp
* Devon energy monetizes non-core Midland assets for $858 million; increasing 2016 capital program $200 million; raising 2016 production outlook
* Year 2016 upstream capital program to range between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion
* Says incremental capital investment will be deployed in Delaware basin and Oklahoma stack play beginning in Q3 of 2016
* Says now expects its full year 2016 production guidance from core assets to a range of 540,000 to 560,000 boe per day
* In Northern Midland basin, agreed to monetize working interest across 15,000 net acres in Martin County, Texas along with 13,000 net acres in eight surrounding counties for $435 million
* Says Jefferies Llc acted as lead financial advisor to Devon on divestiture transactions
Says is evaluating further accelerating activity in Q4 of 2016
May 16 U.S. energy company DTE Energy Co said on Tuesday it will build more natural gas and renewable power plants and shut all of its coal units by 2040, reducing carbon emissions by more than 80 percent from 2005 levels by 2050.