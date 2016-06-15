UPDATE 1-Australia's Wesfarmers cancels Officeworks IPO plans citing weak market
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
June 15 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc:
* Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc announces public offering of common stock
* Says commencing a public offering of 3.9 million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon:
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
MEXICO CITY, May 16 Seven banks are at the center of a probe by Mexico's antitrust regulator COFECE looking into possible collusion to manipulate bond prices, U.S. news agency Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.