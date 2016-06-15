June 15 Culp Inc

* Culp announces results for fourth quarter and fiscal 2016

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.47

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* Q4 sales $77.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $78.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Projection for Q1 fiscal 2017 is for overall sales to be comparable to slightly lower than previous year's Q1

* Pre-Tax income for Q1 of fiscal 2017 is expected to be in range of $7.0 million to $7.5 million

* Fiscal 2017 capital expenditures projected to approximate $11.5 million spent during fiscal 2016

* Expect Q1 sales in mattress fabrics business to be comparable to Q1 of fiscal 2016

In upholstery fabrics business, expect Q1 sales to be down slightly compared with Q1 of fiscal 2016