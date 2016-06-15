UPDATE 1-Australia's Wesfarmers cancels Officeworks IPO plans citing weak market
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
June 15 National Bank Holdings Corp :
* National Bank Holdings Corporation appoints new board director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, May 16 Seven banks are at the center of a probe by Mexico's antitrust regulator COFECE looking into possible collusion to manipulate bond prices, U.S. news agency Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.