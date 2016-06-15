June 15 Rand Logistics Inc :
* Rand logistics reports fiscal year 2016 financial results
* For month of April 2016, sailed for 242 days compared to
318 days in same period in 2015
* In April 2016, delays days equaled 5.8% of total sailing
days versus 18.6% in April 2015
* Adjusted EBITDA equaled a loss of $5.6 million for quarter
ended March 31, 2016 versus a loss of $9.9 million during
quarter ended March 31, 2015
* Freight and other related revenue generated from
company-operated vessels increased $0.4 million to $4.9 million
during three-month period ended march 31, 2016
