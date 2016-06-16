June 15 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc

* Says offering 4.00 million common shares

* Pricing public offering of 4 million shares for estimated gross proceeds of about $82 million

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc announces the pricing of its public offering of common stock