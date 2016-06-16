June 16 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Trial on track for topline 90-day interim efficacy readout in q4 2016

* Rocket 4 designed for eu filing; not required for us nda filing

* Expect to file for european approval of rhopressa in second half of 2017

* Aerie pharmaceuticals completes enrollment of rocket 4 phase 3 clinical trial of rhopressatm (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%