* Accepted resignation of its chief financial officer, Teresa Tan , effective July 15, 2016

* Xu Ying , currently a vice president and strategy assistant to CEO at company, will act as interim CFO until a permanent replacement is hired

* Trina Solar announces resignation of chief financial officer and appointment of interim replacement