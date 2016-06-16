June 16 Winnebago Industries Inc :

* Chiusano will continue to serve as chair of human resources committee until at least December of 2016

* Larry Erickson stepped down as chair of board of directors and informed board of his intention to retire from board

* Winnebago Industries announces appointment of Robert M. Chiusano as chair of the board of directors