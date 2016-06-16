Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
June 16 Duke Realty Corp
* Duke realty commences tender offer for 5.95% senior notes due 2017
* Commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding $275 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.95% senior notes due 2017
* Duke realty corp says tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., new york city time, on june 22, 2016
* Duke realty commences tender offer for 5.95% senior notes due 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
HONG KONG, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it planned to sell HK$2.3 billion ($295 million) worth of new shares to repay debt, replenish working capital and to fund acquisitions.