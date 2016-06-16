BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 16 (Reuters) -
* Par pacific holdings inc says pricing of $100 million aggregate principal amount of 5.00% convertible senior notes due 2021
* Par pacific holdings inc says notes will mature on june 15, 2021
* Par pacific holdings announces pricing of convertible senior notes Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.