* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 16 ZAGG Inc :
* ZAGG Inc says reiterates annual 2016 guidance
* ZAGG Inc says "has kicked off a cost down initiative throughout all operating divisions with goal of running an even more efficient organization"
* Has now merged North American sales teams, and integrated finance and accounting, information technology, ecommerce, legal, and its operating teams
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $456.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ZAGG announces accelerated consolidation of ZAGG and mophie, adjusts leadership assignments and focuses on cost down initiatives; reiterates 2016 guidance
* Sees FY 2016 sales $460 million to $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.