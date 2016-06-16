BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 16 Empire District Electric Co :
* Empire shareholders approve merger with Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp
* Says shareholders approved merger agreement with approximately 95.5 percent of votes cast
* Continue to expect transaction to close in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.