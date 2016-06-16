BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 16 Canadian Zinc Corp :
* Canadian Zinc announces C$8.0 million underwritten equity offering
* Underwriters to sell 28 million common shares of at a price of C$0.25 per common share
* Underwriters to also sell 4 million flow-through common shares of company at a price of c$0.25 per flow-through share
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.