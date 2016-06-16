June 16 Canadian Zinc Corp :

* Canadian Zinc announces C$8.0 million underwritten equity offering

* Underwriters to sell 28 million common shares of at a price of C$0.25 per common share

* Underwriters to also sell 4 million flow-through common shares of company at a price of c$0.25 per flow-through share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)