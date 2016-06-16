BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 16 Oracle Corp
* Q4 FY16 SAAS and PAAS revenues were up 66 pct, and up 68 pct in constant currency
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.81
* Q4 earnings per share $0.66
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly GAAP operating margin 34 pct versus 36 percent last year
* Qtrly non-GAAP operating margin Oracle Corp 43 percent versus 45 percent last year
* Board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share
* Now expect Q1 SAAS and PAAS revenue growth to be between 75 pct and 80 pct
* "expect that SAAS and PAAS hyper-growth we experienced in FY16 will continue on for next few years"
* Qtrly cloud software as a service (SAAS) and platform as a service (PAAS) revenues were $690 million, up 66 pct in U.S. dollars
Qtrly cloud software as a service (SAAS) and platform as a service (PAAS) revenues were $690 million, up 66 pct in U.S. dollars
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.