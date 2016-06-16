June 16 LPL Financial Holdings Inc :

* Total brokerage and advisory assets served at end of May were about $486 billion, a 0.7 percent increase compared to April 2016

* Total client cash sweep balances at end of May were $29.2 billion, a 1.0 percent decrease compared to April 2016

