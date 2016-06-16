Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
June 16 Canadian Western Bank
* CWB announces $125 million bought deal offering of common shares
* Common equity Tier 1 ratio was 8.2 pct as of April 30, 2016
* Canadian Western Bank says underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, an aggregate of 5.1 million shares at $24.50 per share
* Estimates that its common equity tier 1 ratio would be approximately 8.8 pct as at April 30, 2016 after giving effect to offering
* CWB Franchise finance portfolio purchase is expected to reduce CWB's common equity Tier 1 ratio by about 15 basis points when it closes in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
HONG KONG, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it planned to sell HK$2.3 billion ($295 million) worth of new shares to repay debt, replenish working capital and to fund acquisitions.