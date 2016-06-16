BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 16 Cleantech Solutions International Inc:
* Huayang Dyeing will make US$2.5 million one-time payment to Chengdu textile college for utility model patent
* On June 13, its variable interest entity, Huayang Dyeing entered agreement with Chengdu Textile College
* Agreement to purchase patent technology from Chengdu Textile College
* Cleantech Solutions International purchases patent technology for textile equipment Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.