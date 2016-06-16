June 16 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Remains in discussions with FDA regarding its supplemental new drug application, or SNDA, for migraine

* Believes that such a PDUFA date is likely to be in Q3 of 2016

* FDA requested that co resubmit Trokendi XR product label with migraine as indication in different format before completing its review

* No additional new data, studies or analyses for efficacy or safety were requested by FDA

* Will resubmit revised label before end of June

* New PDUFA date will be assigned by FDA

* For full year 2016, company reiterates its guidance for net product sales and operating income

