BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 16 Determine Inc
* Determine announces 4th quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Qtrly revenue - total $ 6.7 million versus $ 5.9 million
* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.42
* Qtrly non GAAP loss per share $ 0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.