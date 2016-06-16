June 16 Perrigo Company Plc

* Has secured right to be sole authorized generic distributor should mallinckrodt elect to launch an authorized generic product

* Branded sales for ofirmev for twelve months ending april 2016 were $275 million

* Perrigo announces fda approval of the generic version of ofirmev acetaminophen injection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)