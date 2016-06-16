BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 16 Perrigo Company Plc
* Has secured right to be sole authorized generic distributor should mallinckrodt elect to launch an authorized generic product
* Branded sales for ofirmev for twelve months ending april 2016 were $275 million
* Perrigo announces fda approval of the generic version of ofirmev acetaminophen injection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.