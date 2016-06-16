BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 16 RealPage Inc:
* RealPage acquires eSupply systems
* Acquisition purchase price of $7.1 million
* Esupply systems is not expected to have a material impact on RealPage's 2016 financial performance
* $5.5 million of total consideration was paid at closing and $1.6 million is expected to be paid over next 18 months Source text for Eikon:
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.