June 16 Duke Realty Corp:

* Duke Realty Corporation announces offering of $375 million of senior unsecured notes

* Notes were priced at 99.070% of their face amount to yield 3.360% to maturity

* Duke Realty Limited Partnership has priced an underwritten public offering of $375 million of 3.250% senior unsecured notes due June 30, 2026