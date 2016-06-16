Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
June 16 Duke Realty Corp:
* Duke Realty Corporation announces offering of $375 million of senior unsecured notes
* Notes were priced at 99.070% of their face amount to yield 3.360% to maturity
* Duke Realty Limited Partnership has priced an underwritten public offering of $375 million of 3.250% senior unsecured notes due June 30, 2026 Source text for Eikon:
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
HONG KONG, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it planned to sell HK$2.3 billion ($295 million) worth of new shares to repay debt, replenish working capital and to fund acquisitions.