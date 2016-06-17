June 16 Stuart Olson Inc

* For three months ended June 30, 2016, Stuart Olson estimates that industrial group revenue will be between $70.0 and $80.0 million

* Stuart Olson Inc says Q2 results are also expected to reflect significant productivity challenges and additional costs

* Year 2016 results from industrial group are also expected to be significantly below 2015 levels

* For three months ended june 30, 2016, adjusted EBITDA from industrial group is estimated to be between $2.0 million and $3.0 million

* Buildings group and commercial systems group were not affected by wildfires and outlook for these groups remains consistent

* Q2 results from industrial group expected to be materially impacted by production shutdowns

* Q2 results are also expected to reflect significant productivity challenges and additional costs associated with demobilizing and remobilizing on three oil sands sites

* Stuart Olson updates industrial group outlook to reflect impact of Fort McMurray wildfire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)