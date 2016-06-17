June 16 Stuart Olson Inc
* For three months ended June 30, 2016, Stuart Olson
estimates that industrial group revenue will be between $70.0
and $80.0 million
* Stuart Olson Inc says Q2 results are also expected to
reflect significant productivity challenges and additional costs
* Year 2016 results from industrial group are also expected
to be significantly below 2015 levels
* For three months ended june 30, 2016, adjusted EBITDA from
industrial group is estimated to be between $2.0 million and
$3.0 million
* Buildings group and commercial systems group were not
affected by wildfires and outlook for these groups remains
consistent
* Q2 results from industrial group expected to be materially
impacted by production shutdowns
* Q2 results are also expected to reflect significant
productivity challenges and additional costs associated with
demobilizing and remobilizing on three oil sands sites
* Stuart Olson updates industrial group outlook to reflect
impact of Fort McMurray wildfire
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223
8780)