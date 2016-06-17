Sabanci still seeking foreign investment with Cimsa - CEO Gocmen
ISTANBUL, May 23 Turkey's Sabanci Holding is prioritising its search for foreign investment with Cimsa , the company's cement manufacturer unit, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
June 16 (Reuters) -
* Cast & Crew Entertainment services says Silver Lake , controlling shareholder of Cast & Crew, committs substantial additional equity to fund deal
* Cast & Crew Entertainment services acquires CAPS Payroll
Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
ISTANBUL, May 23 Turkey's Sabanci Holding is prioritising its search for foreign investment with Cimsa , the company's cement manufacturer unit, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
* TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.19 EUROS PER SHARE ON MAY 29 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rw08gr