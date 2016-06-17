June 17 Biox Corp
* Deal for us$4.5 million
* Purchase price and capital upgrades will be funded through
a combination of cash on hand and are in discussions for a c$1.8
million mortgage
* Sombra facility has not achieved nameplate capacity due to
working capital and market challenges, and is currently not in
production
* Biox corp says company will expend an additional c$5
million over next 12 months on upgrades to facility
* Biox announces acquisition of 50 million litre biodiesel
facility
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)