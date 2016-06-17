June 17 Biox Corp

* Deal for us$4.5 million

* Purchase price and capital upgrades will be funded through a combination of cash on hand and are in discussions for a c$1.8 million mortgage

* Sombra facility has not achieved nameplate capacity due to working capital and market challenges, and is currently not in production

* Biox corp says company will expend an additional c$5 million over next 12 months on upgrades to facility

* Biox announces acquisition of 50 million litre biodiesel facility