June 17 Teekay Offshore Partners Lp
* O issue $100 million of 10.5% series d cumulative
exchangeable perpetual preferred units to a group of investors
* Investors will also receive approximately 4.5 million
warrants with an exercise price equal to $4.55 per unit
* Teekay offshore partners lp says partnership has also
agreed to issue $100 million of common units priced at closing
price of $4.55 per unit
* Investors will also receive 2.25 million warrants with an
exercise price at $6.05 per unit
* Intends to use net proceeds for general partnership
purposes, including funding of its existing newbuilding
installments
* Teekay offshore partners announces $200 million private
placement of equity securities
