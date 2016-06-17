BRIEF-Regions Financial sees 2017 net interest income and other financing income growth of 3pct-5pct
* Sees 2017 net interest income and other financing income growth of 3pct-5pct
June 17 South State Corporation
* Shareholders of Southeastern Bank Financial Corporation will receive 0.7307 shares of SSB common stock for each share of SBFC common stock
* Stock issuance is valued at approximately $335 million in aggregate
* Merger agreement has been unanimously approved by board of directors of each company
* Southeastern Bank Financial Corporation will be merged into South State Corporation
* Southeastern's Bank subsidiary, Georgia Bank & Trust Company Of Augusta, will be merged into South State's Bank subsidiary, South State Bank
* Announces Merger With Southeastern Bank Financial Corporation
* Expands SC and GA presence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Fidelity National Information Services Inc: