June 17 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc
* Net 1 UEPS Technologies inc says it exercised its option
to acquire remaining 40% of Masterpayment AG
* Net 1 UEPS Technologies inc says Net1 now owns 100% of
masterpayment, having acquired 60% of Masterpayment in April
2016
* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc says as part of this
transaction, Masterpayment's executive management have committed
to five year employment agreements
* Net1 Acquires Remaining Shares In Masterpayment and
finalizes earn out purchase consideration
Source text for Eikon:
Company coverage: