June 17 Commercial Metals Company Signs

Definitive Agreement For Sale Of G.A.M. Steel Pty. Ltd. And Announces Non

* For q3 anticipates recording non-cash impairment charge in range of $14.0 - $16.0 million in its results from discontinued operations

* On june 10, australian unit signed definitive asset sale agreement to sell remaining steel distribution assets located in australia

* Cash accounting charge for quarter ended may 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)