BRIEF-Fidelity National to sell majority interest in Capco Consulting business to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice
May 23 Fidelity National Information Services Inc:
June 17 Shutterfly Inc
* Says company has retained Spencer Stuart to manage search process for filling open board seats including chairmanship
* Shutterfly, inc. announces resignation of Philip Marineau from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Fidelity National Information Services Inc:
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday: