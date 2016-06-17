BRIEF-CCI approves acquisition of up to 6.02 pct stake by Aceville in Flipkart
* CCI approves acquisition of up to 6.02 percent stake by Aceville in Flipkart Further company coverage:
June 17 Glycomimetics Inc :
* Says public offering of 3.30 million common shares priced at $6.10 per share
* Glycomimetics announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CCI approves acquisition of up to 6.02 percent stake by Aceville in Flipkart Further company coverage:
* A pending platelet additive solution shortage is expected to impact some U.S. blood centers producing intercept platelets