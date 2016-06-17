BRIEF-ZZ Capital International says unit entered into agreement with seller
* Unit agreed to purchase and ZZ Capital holdings no.1 co agreed to sell 0.673% equity interest in SSC Holdco Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 17 American Realty Capital New York City Reit :
* American Realty Capital New York City REIT Inc acquires 1140 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan
* Acquisition of 1140 Avenue Of Americas for $180 million , exclusive of closing costs
* Acquisition was funded with a combination of cash and mortgage financing Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Unit agreed to purchase and ZZ Capital holdings no.1 co agreed to sell 0.673% equity interest in SSC Holdco Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has launched a $400 million Tier 1 sukuk with a 7.875 percent profit rate, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.