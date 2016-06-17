June 17 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Reaffirmed 2016 financial guidance

* Outcomes of strategic review includes significant reduction in company's expense base

* Announces changes to its executive leadership team and board of directors as part of strategic review

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $-0.60, revenue view $214.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ariad completes strategic review and announces plans for growth