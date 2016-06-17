BRIEF-U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
* U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
June 17 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Reaffirmed 2016 financial guidance
* Outcomes of strategic review includes significant reduction in company's expense base
* Announces changes to its executive leadership team and board of directors as part of strategic review
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $-0.60, revenue view $214.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ariad completes strategic review and announces plans for growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
* Amira Nature Foods Ltd announces earnings release date and provides update for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2017