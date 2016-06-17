BRIEF-U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar
June 17 Daktronics Inc :
* Daktronics announces quarterly cash dividend per share and a special dividend
* Board approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share and a special dividend of $0.04 per share
* Amira Nature Foods Ltd announces earnings release date and provides update for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2017