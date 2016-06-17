June 17 Group 1 Automotive Inc -

* Revolving facility will provide $1.45 billion for inventory floorplan financing

* $1.8 billion five-year revolving syndicated credit facility will expire in June 2021,can be expanded to $2.1 billion total availability

Group 1 automotive completes new $1.8 billion revolving credit facility with lenders