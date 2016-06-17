BRIEF-Saudi Public Transport secures 125 mln riyals Islamic financing from Al Rajhi Bank
* Secures 125 million riyals Islamic financing from Al Rajhi Bank
June 17 Corelogic Inc
* Corelogic announces conditional optional redemption of 7.25 pct senior notes due 2021
* Redemption of notes is expected to occur on July 18, 2016
* Intends to redeem notes at a price equal to 103.625 pct of principal amount of notes
* Aggregate principal amount outstanding of notes is $393 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Secures 125 million riyals Islamic financing from Al Rajhi Bank
MILAN, May 23 Monte dei Paschi di Siena is close to reaching an agreement with the European Commission that will pave the way for a state bailout of Italy's fourth biggest bank, a senior Italian treasury official said. Striking an accord "is a matter of days," the official, Fabrizio Pagani, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.