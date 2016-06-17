BRIEF-Gevo's isobutanol cleared for use in on-road vehicles in Arizona
Gevo's isobutanol cleared for use in on-road vehicles in Arizona
June 17 Tuscany Energy Ltd
* Tuscany announces extension of bank waiver and strategic review update
* Has obtained a further waiver of breaches to June 24, 2016 to allow it to continue to explore alternatives to remedy breaches
Has obtained a further waiver of breaches to June 24, 2016 to allow it to continue to explore alternatives to remedy breaches

Strategic review process remains ongoing
* Accenture Plc - has taken a minority position in and formed a strategic alliance with Nomis Solution